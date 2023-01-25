OPP Remove Another Impaired Driver From Our Roads; Charges Being Laid
The following is a release from the OPP:
"On January 23, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting general law enforcement duties including traffic enforcement on Highway 6 in Baldwin Township.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act violation and in speaking with the driver it was determined that they had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and taken to detachment for further testing.
A 35 year-old from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township was charged with:
" Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
" Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) CC
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on March 13, 2023."
