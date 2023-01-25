iHeartRadio
-4°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP Remove Another Impaired Driver From Our Roads; Charges Being Laid


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On January 23, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting general law enforcement duties including traffic enforcement on Highway 6 in Baldwin Township.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act violation and in speaking with the driver it was determined that they had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and taken to detachment for further testing.

A 35 year-old from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township was charged with:
"    Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
"    Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on March 13, 2023."
 

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram