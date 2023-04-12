OPP Remove Another Impaired Driver From Our Sudbury Highways
The following is a release from the OPP:
One motorist has been arrested and charged with impaired operation.
On April 9, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint on Highway 17 regarding a vehicle that was unable to maintain its lane.
Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the driver, police observed signs of impairment and the driver was subsequently arrested.
As a result, a 43 year-old man from Little Current was charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs;
- Operate unsafe vehicle; and
- Possess more than one licence
The accused's vehicle was impounded for seven days and driver's licence was suspended for 90 days. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on May 15, 2023.
You may be interested in...
-
61 Year-Old Person Killed After HWY 17 Collision Involving 4 VehiclesIf anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
-
OPP Remove Another Impaired Driver From Our Sudbury HighwaysThe accused's vehicle was impounded for seven days and driver's licence was suspended for 90 days. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on May 15, 2023.
-
Pedestrian On Scooter Struck By Vehicle On Notre Dame AvenueThis is a developing story