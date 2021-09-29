OPP Say One Missing Hunter has Been Found; The Other Is Still Missing

Provincial Police continue their search for missing

MISSING: Debra HALLIKAINEN

63 years old, wearing a hunter orange vest.

Last seen on September 27th at 8pm in the area of Onaping Lake Lodge, north of Sudbury.

If you have any information please contact Sudbury or call 1-888-310-1122.

MORE INFO:

On September 28, 2021 at 12:47 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a missing person complaint. Two people had left the Onaping Lake Lodge the day before to go hunting, in the Onpaing Lake area, District of Sudbury.

A 57-year-old male and a 63-year-old female left the lodge in a "Hisun" Utility Vehicle (UTV) around 1:00 p.m., wearing hunter orange vests. The two people did not return to the lodge that evening.

With the assistance of members from the Nipissing West OPP Emergency Response Team, Snowmobile-ATV-Vessel-Enforcement (S.A.V.E.) unit, OPP helicopter and Ministry of Natural Recourse, the 57-year-old male was located with the UTV about 26 hours later, with no injuries.

The two missing people had separated that evening and the 63-year-old female is still missing.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) assisted with the search during the evening without any success.

The public can expect to see a large police presence in the Onaping Lake area as the OPP continue the search for the missing female. Further information will be released as it becomes available.