OPP Say Sunday's Vehicle Collision On HWY 144 Was Fatal
The following is a release from the OPP:
"On June 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 144, between Dowling and Onaping Falls, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision and one of the vehicles had caught on fire.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin is notified.
The collision is under investigation and will be closed in both directions for about eight hours, while members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to process the scene.
Further information will be provided as it becomes available.
If anyone has any information regarding this motor vehicle collision, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at http://www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000"
You may be interested in...
-
OPP Say Sunday's Vehicle Collision On HWY 144 Was FatalPreliminary investigation revealed that a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision and one of the vehicles had caught on fire. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin is notified.
-
Greater Sudbury Police Make An Arrest in Val CaronAround 6:30 Saturday evening, Greater Sudbury Police were called to Fleming Street in Val Caron. There was a heavy police presence for a time with people being asked to either avoid the area or shelter in place. A man was taken into custody without incident but no other details have been provided.
-
Sudbury Police Investigating Hit and RunSudbury Police are looking into a hit and run that happened on Friday in the south end of the city. They are trying to locate a grey Honda Accord with Ontario plate number CEVE 349. They say that, if you see the vehicle, contact 911 or Crimestoppers, and also, do not approach the vehicle.