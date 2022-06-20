OPP Say Sunday's Vehicle Collision On HWY 144 Was Fatal

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On June 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 144, between Dowling and Onaping Falls, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision and one of the vehicles had caught on fire.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The collision is under investigation and will be closed in both directions for about eight hours, while members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to process the scene.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information regarding this motor vehicle collision, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at http://www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000"