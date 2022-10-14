OPP Say This Missing Man (Steven Wilkins) Could Be In Sudbury
MISSING PERSON:
Provincial Police are looking for help in locating missing 62 y/o Steven WILKINS.
4'11", 150 lbs, with short dark hair.
Steven was last seen in Midland on Oct 3, 2022, and there is a good chance he has travelled via public transit to North Bay or Sudbury.
Any information, please call the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122
