OPP Say Thousands Of Highway-Related Charges Were Laid Over Thanksgiving Weekend
The following is a release from the OPP:
"Despite a warning from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) about increased traffic enforcement, the lives of citizens who traveled to visit family and friends over the Thanksgiving long weekend were endangered by thousands of risky and, in some cases, dangerous drivers.
Sadly, poor road behaviours took their toll on human life, with three motor vehicle passengers, a driver and a pedestrian killed in four separate incidents over the weekend. The OPP also responded to a boating fatality.
During the national Operation Impact campaign (October 7-10, 2022), aggressive drivers posed the most significant risk on roads, with the OPP laying 5,141 speeding charges and 116 stunt/racing charges. Among other charges, drivers and passengers were fined for 318 seatbelt offences. Alcohol/drug-impaired drivers received 153 charges under the criminal code while 69 of the offence notices were issued for distracted driving.
In total, officers laid 8,088 charges on roads, trails and waterways throughout the province. Ontarians are reminded that complying with all traffic laws is their best chance at preventing collisions, injuries and fatalities on and off the road."
You may be interested in...
-
Vale Invests Close to a Billion Dollars in Sudbury OperationVale opened Phase 1 of its Copper Cliff South Mine Project Thursday. The mine will produce 10 million tonnes of critical minerals for innovative technologies like electric vehicles. Vale invested nearly a billion dollars in the project which is expected to deliver at least 14 years of production.
-
$56,000 Worth Of Drugs & A Loaded Handgun Found By Sudbury Police After InvestigationThe Provincial Joint-forces Guns and Gangs Task Force focuses its efforts on major crime operations that pose a direct and elevated threat to the safety, security and wellness of Northern Ontario communities.
-
OPP Say Thousands Of Highway-Related Charges Were Laid Over Thanksgiving WeekendDespite a warning from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) about increased traffic enforcement, the lives of citizens who traveled to visit family and friends over the Thanksgiving long weekend were endangered by thousands of risky and, in some cases, dangerous drivers.