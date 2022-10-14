iHeartRadio
OPP Say Thousands Of Highway-Related Charges Were Laid Over Thanksgiving Weekend


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

"Despite a warning from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) about increased traffic enforcement, the lives of citizens who traveled to visit family and friends over the Thanksgiving long weekend were endangered by thousands of risky and, in some cases, dangerous drivers.

Sadly, poor road behaviours took their toll on human life, with three motor vehicle passengers, a driver and a pedestrian killed in four separate incidents over the weekend. The OPP also responded to a boating fatality.

During the national Operation Impact campaign (October 7-10, 2022), aggressive drivers posed the most significant risk on roads, with the OPP laying 5,141 speeding charges and 116 stunt/racing charges. Among other charges, drivers and passengers were fined for 318 seatbelt offences. Alcohol/drug-impaired drivers received 153 charges under the criminal code while 69 of the offence notices were issued for distracted driving. 

In total, officers laid 8,088 charges on roads, trails and waterways throughout the province. Ontarians are reminded that complying with all traffic laws is their best chance at preventing collisions, injuries and fatalities on and off the road."

