OPP Says This Speedster Also Had A Suspended License

The following is from Ontario Provincial Police:

On February 9, 2022, members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged three people at various traffic stops for driving while under suspension.

At 1:36 p.m. members conducted a traffic stop on Highway 69, in the City of Greater Sudbury

The driver was found to be a suspended driver.

As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old person from Sudbury, was charged with:

Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

The accused was released on Provincial Summon and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 15, 2022, in Sudbury.

At 2:51 p.m. members conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The front licence plate was obstructed, the driver was found to be a suspended driver and had no insurance.

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old person from Sudbury, was charged with:

Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA

Obstruct plate, contrary to section 13(2) of the HTA

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 15, 2022, in Sudbury.

At 10:48 p.m. members conducted a traffic stop on Highway 69, French River.

The driver was travelling at 130 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone and was suspended driver. The vehicle was also found not to be equipped with a licence plate light.

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old person from Sudbury was charged with:

Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA

Speeding 1 - 49 Km/h over posted limit, contrary to section 128 of the HTA

Improper number plate light, contrary to section 62(19) of the HTA.

The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 15, 2022, in Sudbury.

All three vehicles had been towed at the expense of the owner.