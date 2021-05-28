OPP Search & Recovery Teams Locate Body Of Deceased Man On Lake Nipissing Near Lavigne

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) have recovered the body of a West Nipissing, Ontario resident on Lake Nipissing.

On May 26, 2021 at 1:40 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Sudbury OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) unit responded to a vessel in Lake Nipissing with no operator.

On May 27, 2020 at approximately 11:50 a.m., the OPP USRU recovered the body from Lake Nipissing. The deceased has been identified as, Leo PERRON, 63 years-of-age, from West Nipissing.

A post mortem examination of the deceased is scheduled. The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).

Foul play is not suspected.