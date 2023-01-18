iHeartRadio
OPP Searching For Missing Man, 53 Year-Old Glenn Ward


The following is a release from the OPP:

On January 10, 2023, at approximately 10:20 a.m., members from the Manitoulin (Espanola) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing person from Espanola.

Investigation determined that Glenn WARD, 53-years-old, was last seen walking down Queensway Street on December 9, 2022.

WARD is described as:

White, medium build, 6'0", 210 lbs, blue eyes with brown hair and grey beard.

The OPP and family are concerned for his well-being and asking for the public's assistance to locate him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Glenn WARD, is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.org/tips where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

