OPP Searching For Missing Person On Lake Nipissing Near Lavigne
On May 26, 2021 at 1:40 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Sudbury OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) unit responded to a vessel in Lake Nipissing with no operator.
At this time a missing person investigation is ongoing in the Lavinge area of West Nipissing.
The OPP would like to inform the public there will be a strong police presence during the search for the missing operator on the water and along the shore lines.
Any person with information regarding the missing person should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
You may be interested in...
-
Four people injured following collision on Highway 69 NA two vehicle collision on Highway 69 in the Val Caron area has left four people injured.
-
36 Year-Old Sudburian Charged After A Single Vehicle Rollover On Highway 69Provincial Police from the Nipissing West Detatchment, along with the Estaire Fire Department & Sudbury Paramedic Service, attended a single motor vehicle rollover on Highway 69.
-
Transport Driver Facing Multiple Charges After Being Pulled Over On Highway 17Police are once again asking you to please slow down & drive safe.