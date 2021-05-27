OPP Searching For Missing Person On Lake Nipissing Near Lavigne

On May 26, 2021 at 1:40 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Sudbury OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) unit responded to a vessel in Lake Nipissing with no operator.

At this time a missing person investigation is ongoing in the Lavinge area of West Nipissing.

The OPP would like to inform the public there will be a strong police presence during the search for the missing operator on the water and along the shore lines.

Any person with information regarding the missing person should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Updates will be provided when they become available.