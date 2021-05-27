iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP Searching For Missing Person On Lake Nipissing Near Lavigne

OPP

On May 26, 2021 at 1:40 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Sudbury OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) unit responded to a vessel in Lake Nipissing with no operator.

At this time a missing person investigation is ongoing in the Lavinge area of West Nipissing.

The OPP would like to inform the public there will be a strong police presence during the search for the missing operator on the water and along the shore lines.

Any person with information regarding the missing person should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Updates will be provided when they become available. 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram