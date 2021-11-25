OPP Searching For Missing Woman Angela Monique Dupuis

On Monday November 15, 2021 at approximately 6:00 p.m. members of the Nipissing West (Noelville) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the assistance of the Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit, began an investigation involving a missing person.

It was reported that an Angela Monique Marie DUPUIS, 36 years-of-age of Sudbury was last seen on August 8, 2021 in the City of Barrie, but has ties in the City of Greater Sudbury area.

Police and family members are concerned for her well-being and are asking the public's assistance to help locating her.

DUPUIS is described as:

Indigenous female,

5'5", 110lbs, medium build,

Dyed blonde hair, brown eyes

Tattoos/Piercings that include:

Left side of neck has two stars & "MEL"

Left ear has a heart

Right ear has "D"

Back of neck has two roses

Right eyebrow pierced

Left cheek pierced

Anyone with information regarding Angela Monique Marie DUPUIS location, should immediately contact any OPP Detachment at: 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.