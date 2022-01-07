iHeartRadio
OPP Share Stats From Their Festive RIDE Campaign

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) concluded its annual Festive RIDE campaign on January 2, 2022, having charged 655 drivers with impaired driving. 

 

Over the 46-day campaign, OPP officers worked 24/7, conducting 8,370 RIDE events across the province.

 

Over and above the charges, officers issued 236 Warn Range suspensions to drivers whose roadside breath test registered a Blood Alcohol Concentration of between .05 and .08.  

 

The OPP would like to thank citizens for making 3,147 calls to police to report suspected impaired drivers during the annual campaign. The OPP also thanks all those who stepped up as designated drivers or took other measures to ensure family and friends did not get behind the wheel while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

 

Drivers are reminded that the OPP conducts RIDE events throughout the year on roads, trails and waterways. Citizens are encouraged to continue reporting suspected impaired drivers to police. By doing so, you could be saving a life.

 

The OPP Festive RIDE Campaign ran from November 18, 2021, to January 2, 2022.

