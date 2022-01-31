OPP Still Investigating Fatal Head-On Collision In Markstay-Warren

The following is a release from the Ontario Provincial Police:

On January 29, 2022 at 1:17 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, east of Kukagami Lake Road, in the Municipality of Markstay-Warren.

Preliminary investigation indicated that one passenger vehicle was traveling west, while another passenger vehicle was traveling east and collided head-on.

One driver, was pronounced deceased at the scene and was identified as Larry PEARCE, 42-years-of-age from West Nipissing.

The other driver was transported by Sudbury Paramedic Services to the local hospital with life-threating injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions for approximately seven hours.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to process the scene. The investigation is still on-going and further information will be released as it becomes available.

This incident is not related to the convoy of Commercial Motor Vehicle traveling towards Ottawa.