OPP (Sudbury) Charge Transport Driver After Finding Open Alcohol

On April 11, 2021 at 11:32 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a traffic complaint involving a north bound commercial motor vehicle on Highway 69, Cox Township.

It was determined that the driver had signs of impairment and was arrested, then transported to the Noëlville OPP detachment for further testing.

Open liquor inside the vehicle was seized.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 44 year-old from Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Fail to maintain daily log

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and a Part III Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 5, 2021, in Sudbury.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This incident marks the 18th driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2021.