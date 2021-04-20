OPP (Sudbury) Charge Transport Driver After Finding Open Alcohol
On April 11, 2021 at 11:32 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a traffic complaint involving a north bound commercial motor vehicle on Highway 69, Cox Township.
It was determined that the driver had signs of impairment and was arrested, then transported to the Noëlville OPP detachment for further testing.
Open liquor inside the vehicle was seized.
As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 44 year-old from Caledon, was charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Dangerous operation
- Fail to maintain daily log
- Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor
The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and a Part III Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 5, 2021, in Sudbury.
The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
This incident marks the 18th driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2021.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Community Comes Together To Help Family Of Injured Lively WomanYou've probably heard by now that a popular Sudbury teacher Romana Benoit of Lively was struck by a car last weekend. The community continues to stop up to do what they can for her family.
-
OPP (Sudbury) Charge Transport Driver After Finding Open AlcoholThe accused was released on an Appearance Notice and a Part III Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 5, 2021, in Sudbury.
-
Sudbury Police Arrest 2 Men Who Were In The Process Of A Home InvasionThe 2 men face a long list of charges.