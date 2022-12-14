OPP Warning Public To Use Caution When Around The Thin Layer Of Ice On Lakes & Streams
The following is a release from the OPP:
Members from the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wants to ensure, that the public practices proper ice safety. Many lakes and rivers in the area may have a thin layer of ice, but with the milder weather are still not safe to venture onto. Residents must take caution regarding thin ice conditions on area waterways.
Many factors affect ice thickness including:
- Type of water
- Time of year
- Water depth and size of body of water
- Currents, tides, and other moving water
- Logs, rocks, and shoals absorbing heat from the sun
- Changing air temperature
Ice does not freeze at uniform thickness throughout the body of water. When ice forms early and may look safe, it is likely not thick, strong, or stable enough to support much weight. Thickness should be checked regularly as you move further onto the ice.
Anyone considering venturing out on ice covered bodies of water for recreational activities should do so with an experienced outdoor enthusiast who is familiar with local conditions and water currents. Children should not play near or on ice covered bodies of water unless supervised by an experienced, safety-conscious person.
Remember "No ice is safe ice", venturing out onto unsafe ice puts your life and those of the first responders at risk".
For more information on ice safety go to www.redcross.ca
