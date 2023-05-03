OPP Warning Residents About Packages Containing Potentially Lethal Substances Being Sent In Mail
The following is a release from the OPP:
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning people about packages, containing a potentially lethal substance, that may have been sent to individuals at risk of self-harm in communities across Ontario.
The packages contain sodium nitrite, which was being sold online and distributed by mail.
If you or someone in your home has received a package from the businesses listed below, please contact the OPP or your local police service immediately. (see photo)
- Imtime Cuisine
- AmbuCA
- Academic / ACademic
- Escape Mode / escMode
- ICemac
The ongoing investigation has found that packages may have been sent to more than a dozen communities across the province, as well as other parts of the world.
Sodium nitrite is a white, crystalline substance used as a food additive and commonly found in processed meats. Intentional consumption of excessive amounts of this substance can reduce oxygen-levels, impair breathing and can result in death.
The OPP is calling on everyone to be vigilant of the online transactions and activity of family members and the arrival of any unexpected packages in the mail.
Earlier this evening, Peel Regional Police arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for providing this product. Media inquiries related to the arrest should be directed to the Peel Regional Police on-duty Media Relations Officer at (905) 453-2121 ext. 4027.
Anyone with information or who has received a package you suspect may contain sodium nitrite, should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
If you or anyone that you know is struggling with mental health and wellness, please call 1-833-456-4566 or visit talksuicide.ca.
You may be interested in...
-
30 Year-Old Sudbury Woman Charged After Driving Impaired & Crashing VehicleThe OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please "Make the Call," and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely.
-
21 Year-Old Charged With Stunt & Impaired Driving After Driving Dangerously On HWY 17The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 7, 2023, in Sudbury. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for a total of 14-days at the expense of the owner.
-
Missing Teenager Sierre Has Been Located Safe & In Good HealthThere were concerns for her wellbeing.