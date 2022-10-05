OPP Warning Residents & Businesses Of Trending Frauds & Scams

The following is a release from the OPP:

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind the public that there are many schemes being used to defraud the public and businesses. If you receive any unsolicited communication by any means asking for money to be given or that you won money, be cautious and suspicious.

NEVER give out any personal, credit or banking information to anyone over the phone, by letter, email, fax or any other means of communication.

NEVER provide anyone your Social Insurance Number (SIN) over the phone.

Often, the victims are presented with a situation that is either very serious and/or needs immediate attention and they feel pressured to provide the information requested on the spot. The scammer may also know limited information about you, such as name, address, and possibly a few numbers of a credit card. They use this information as a way to convince you they are who they say they are. When in reality, they are trying to get you to provide additional personal information. These are tactics frequently used in the scams.

Here are just a few current examples:

Overpayment Scam - The scammer agrees to purchase something you are selling on-line. They send you a bank draft or cheque for more than your asking price. They ask you to deposit the draft or cheque and pay them back the difference. They are hoping you do this before your bank realizes the draft or cheque are fake.

Remember, any legitimate agency will NEVER request a payment by wire transfer, online currency such as bitcoin, pre-paid credit cards or pre-paid gift cards such as Google Play, iTunes, Vanilla, etc. Scammers will ask to purchase large denomination gift cards as form of payment. Also, they will ask to send cash, but hidden inside pages of a book, then box the book and wrap it in an excessive amount of packing tape.

"Awareness is key when it comes to recognizing frauds and scams. There are so many types out there but the better educated the public are, the less chance they have to fall victim to these ruthless scammers. Don't keep it a secret - talk to a friend, family member, neighbour, or police before making any decisions to send money to people you don't know", says OPP Community Safety Officer Phil Young.

If you believe that someone is posing as a fraudster on the phone, hang up. Also, you can report it through the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501. If you are a victim of a fraud or scam, contact your local police agency.