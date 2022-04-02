Original Singer of Throwback Hit Convoy CW McCall Dead at Age 93
The original singer of the 1970's crossover music hit "Convoy" C.W. McCall has passed away at the age of 93. You can watch the video of the song by following this LINK.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Confirm A Shooting Happened At New Sudbury Walmart Thursday NightThis was a targeted incident and there is not threat to public safety.
-
Repairs Will Be Costly After Someone Accessed Private Property On A Closed OFSC TrailValley Trailmasters say, "We are doing our best to keep the OFSC trails connected in the Valley but this type of behaviour is making it difficult for our club to continue to do so."
-
Marilyn & Brian Morrison Of Naughton Are The Latest HSN 50/50 Winners!HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that March’s HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $788,152 has been won by Marilyn & Brian Morrison of Naughton