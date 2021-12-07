Over $12,000 Raised By 2nd Annual Festival Of Trees At Science North

The following is from Science North:

Science North and Sudbury Charities Foundation partnered together to host the second annual fundraising event, the Festival of Trees. With the amazing support of the Greater Sudbury community, The Festival of Trees raised $12,130.

This year’s event featured 19 trees donated by local businesses and organizations. The event was held as a virtual silent auction where community members could view the trees at Science North and place their bids online. All monies raised will support initiatives at Science North and other groups supported by the Sudbury Charities Foundation.

“Science North is once again honoured to have partnered with the Sudbury Charities Foundation to make this holiday season even brighter,” says Guy Labine, CEO of Science North. “Collaboration and community are at the core of this partnership. The Festival of Trees is a fantastic opportunity to work with a great organization and offers the community a chance to create a wonderful festive tradition with loved ones. As a registered charity, Science North relies on generous contributions to meet our mission and support programs and services in our community. Science North thanks everyone who made a donation to this year’s event.”



“The Sudbury Charities Foundation is proud to have worked with Science North on another successful event. We are incredibly grateful for the support of the business community who came together to donate the trees this year,” says Claude Charbonneau, President of the Sudbury Charities Foundation Board. “The funds raised in support of the Sudbury Charities Foundation will benefit underprivileged youth in the Sudbury region. The notable recipients of donations are Ten Rainbows Children's Charity and Sudbury Manitoulin's Children's Foundation's Send-A-Kid to Camp program. We are so pleased to have seen so many people make this a festive tradition with their family and friends, all while supporting a great cause!”

Both Science North and Sudbury Charities Foundation have missions tied directly to supporting the Greater Sudbury community. With this partnership and the public’s support, they can continue to deliver on these missions during these unprecedented times.