Over $13,000 Worth Of Drugs Discovered Downtown Sudbury; 3 People Arrested

Just before 11:30 p.m. on January 10, 2021, Sudbury Police were called in relation to a Suspicious Persons after a group of unknown individuals were seen entering an underground parking lot off of Elgin Street in Greater Sudbury.



When Officers arrived they located a vehicle that appeared to have multiple people inside.

As Officers approached the vehicle to speak with the individuals, they could see in plain view a bag containing what was believed to be Fentanyl on the driver’s seat.



Officers instructed the individuals to get out of the vehicle and placed all three of them under arrest for Possession of a Schedule I Substance.



As a result of the arrests the two men and one woman were searched and Officers located various amounts of illicit drugs believed to be Cocaine and Fentanyl some of which appeared to be packaged for sale. Officers also located cash on all three parties.



After searching the involved individuals, Officers searched the vehicle and found three knives that were within reach to all three parties when they were inside, as well as, illicit drugs and cash.



The driver of the vehicle, a 19 year old woman and both passengers, an 18 year old man and a 24 year old man have been charged with the following under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;  Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x2  Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose  Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000  Possession of a Prohibited Device



All three parties were released on Undertakings with a Court date of March 24, 2021. Their names cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.



Officers seized over $13,000 worth of drugs and over $800 in cash as a result of the incident.