Over $15,000 Worth Of Drugs Seized; Charges Laid After Suspect Fled From Sudbury Police

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Before 11:15 p.m. on November 22, 2022, an Officer saw a vehicle belonging to a suspended driver being driven in the area of Paris Street at Cedar Street.

Upon running the vehicle, the Officer also determined that the insurance status of the vehicle was unconfirmed and the permit was expired.

The Officer turned on the emergency lights of the cruiser in order to conduct a traffic stop, however the driver did not pull over.

Around 11:45 p.m. the vehicle was located outside of a residence on Agnes Street.

Officers knocked on the door of the residence and after speaking with the resident, the driver of the vehicle came outside and surrendered himself to police without incident.

Upon arresting the driver, Officers began to clear the vehicle when they smelled a strong odour of Cannabis.

Officers located a bag containing a substantial amount of illicit drugs inside the vehicle including 138 grams of Heroin, 77 Oxycodone pills, an additional 4.8 grams of Oxycodone, over 26 grams of Cannabis and 5 grams of an unknown substance.

The estimated value of the known drugs is over $15,550. Officers also located over $1,780 cash and $288 in American money in the man’s possession.

The 36 year old man from Southern Ontario has been charged with the following offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) and the Criminal Code of Canada;

• Dangerous Operation

• Flight from Peace Officer

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x2

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

He was held in custody overnight in order to attend Bail Court today, November 23, 2022 to answer to the charges. His name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process."