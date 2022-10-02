Over $185,000 To Support Kids Staying Active & Healthy In Sudbury

The following is a release from the Ontario Government:

Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing announced that the Ontario government is allocating $185,200 through Ontario’s After School Program to support five program delivery partners in the Sudbury area.

“The experience of the past two years has highlighted the importance of sport and recreation programs to individual and community well-being,” said Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing”. “These programs are at the heart of Sudbury’s community and our government is committed to working with our partners, educators and community leaders to support opportunities for children, youth and families to be active and healthy.”

Sudbury region program delivery partners include:

$92,000 for the Sudbury Better Beginnings Better Futures Association

$28,800 for the YMCA Northeastern Ontario (Sudbury)

$26,000 for Our Children, Our Future/Nos enfants, notre avenir

$24,000 for the City of Greater Sudbury

$14,400 for the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth

“Sudbury Better Beginnings Better Futures is honored to accept $92,000 from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport. Our two Recreational After School Programs, the Kids Club Program, for children aged 4 to 8 years old and the Preteen Program, for children aged 9 to 13 years old. These programs operate between 3pm and 6pm and are located in the Flour Mill and Donovan neighbourhood and provide a safe space for children to learn and grow in a positive and healthful way. These programs aim to decrease childhood poverty, decrease childhood obesity by engaging in physical activity, healthy eating and nutrition, and wellness and personal health education. These After School Programs ensure, through the Ministry’s guidelines, that children and youth have the opportunity to be active, develop healthy eating habits, gain confidence, and achieve in school.’ – Carol Dodge, Executive Director for Sudbury’s Better Beginnings Better Futures.

“The YMCA in Sudbury is thrilled to receive funding through the Ontario After School Program, we are planning to support an after-school program at our Durham Street location which will provide safe spaces, recreation and access to caring role models, for those hours when school is out, but parents remain at work.”- Helen Francis, President and CEO of YMCA Northeastern Ontario.

The investment in the Sudbury region is part of an overall investment of $13.5 million by the Ontario government through Ontario’s After School Program to support 110 organizations that provide opportunities for children and youth in priority neighbourhoods to be active and healthy.

Ontario’s After School Program provides supervised sport and recreational activities to more than 20,000 children and youth, from kindergarten to Grade 12, in more than 80 communities across the province, including 11 First Nations communities. In addition to helping kids in the Sudbury region stay active and engaged through unstructured play and activities like basketball, dancing or soccer, the program helps children and youth develop leadership skills and provides personal wellness, anti-bullying and nutrition education.

The Ontario After School Program has been shown to contribute to higher self-esteem and well-being, leading to improvements in academic performance.