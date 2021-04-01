Over $50,000 Worth Of Drugs and Replica Firearm Seized After Traffic Stop In Sudbury

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Officers conducted a traffic stop with emergency lights activated on a vehicle being driven on Lloyd Street in Greater Sudbury.

As Officers approached the vehicle, they could see that the individuals inside the vehicle were openly using drugs and a quantity of Cannabis was visibly accessible to all of the individuals.

The Officers asked the individuals to exit the vehicle in order to conduct a search.

Upon searching the vehicle, Officers located a replica firearm and a large quantity of Cocaine and Methamphetamine valued at approximately $50,000, as well as, over $3,400 in cash.

As a result of the investigation, a 19 year old man from Toronto and three men from Sudbury (24, 22 and 21 years old) were arrested and charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

;  Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x2

 Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

 Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

All four individuals were held in Police custody overnight and will attend Bail Court today, Thursday, April 1, 2021 to answer to the charges. Their names cannot be released at this time as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.