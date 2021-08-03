iHeartRadio
Paige & Lue's 'Canoe For Every Child' Journey Continues!

Paige Simon & Lue Mahaffey are paddling their canoe 258kms from Shingwauk Residential School in SSM to Spanish residential school.  

Their initiative is called Canoe For Every Child raises awareness to remember the children of residential schools.  

Simon and Mahaffey are raising money for Water First, an organization that aims to resolve water challenges faced by Indigenous communities.

Their goal is $75,000, or 50 cents for each of the estimated 150,000 children sent to residential schools across Canada.  

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THEM ON FACEBOOK!

