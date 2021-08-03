Paige & Lue's 'Canoe For Every Child' Journey Continues!
Paige Simon & Lue Mahaffey are paddling their canoe 258kms from Shingwauk Residential School in SSM to Spanish residential school.
Their initiative is called Canoe For Every Child raises awareness to remember the children of residential schools.
Simon and Mahaffey are raising money for Water First, an organization that aims to resolve water challenges faced by Indigenous communities.
Their goal is $75,000, or 50 cents for each of the estimated 150,000 children sent to residential schools across Canada.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Lay 16 Stunt Driving Charges Over The Long WeekendSlow down Sudbury!
-
Travelling Inflatable Splash Park Making Stop In Sudbury August 1-15!Tickets are available now, online.
-
New Stunt Driving Laws Now In Place On Ontario RoadsEffective July 1st 2021, the Ministry of Transportation will be implementing several amendments to the Highway Traffic Act with respect to stunt driving and street racing in Ontario.