Paramedic Week 2022: The Faces Of Paramedicine

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury

Paramedic Week 2022: Faces of Paramedicine

May 22 to 28, 2022 marks Paramedic Week across Canada – a time to show our collective appreciation for the hard work of paramedics and recognize their contributions to keeping the community safe.

“This year’s theme for Paramedic Week is Faces of Paramedicine, which demonstrates the vital role paramedics play on a variety of fronts,” said the Mayor of Greater Sudbury. “As the landscape of paramedicine evolves, the City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services continues to successfully adapt to provide an innovative, high-quality, and dynamic model of care.”

A formal recognition and proclamation by the Mayor of Greater Sudbury took place at the Lionel E. Lalonde Centre in Azilda on May 24, 2022, to celebrate the expertise and commitment of our primary care paramedics, advanced care paramedics, community paramedics, administrative staff and everyone who makes their work possible.

As part of the event, the annual Community Partnership Awards were presented to a valued individual and group. This year, Dr. Robert Ohle, Emergency Physician at Health Sciences North, and the Northern City of Heroes are the recipients of the Community Partnership Award for their outstanding commitment to improving the health and well-being of the community by teaching residents the basics of CPR.

About Paramedic Services

Between staff in Logistics, Quality Assurance and Professional Standards, and paramedics on the frontlines, each team member supports coverage of approximately 9,221 square kilometres and respond to about 32,000 calls per year.

Services include:

Pre-hospital care for illness and injury

Medical assistance at large events and gatherings

Community Paramedicine

Tactical Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) program

Community outreach, education and events

To learn more about Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/paramedicservices.