Patient Is 'OK & Safe' After Being Extricated From Rural Area Off Keast Drive
PHOTO CREDIT: DEPUTY FIRE CHIEF JESSE OSHELL
Details are scarce, but Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell posted the following on Monday:
"Fire Services assisting with patient extrication from a high angle rural area off Keast Dr.
Patient is OK and safe!"
This is a developing story.
