iHeartRadio
23°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Patient Is 'OK & Safe' After Being Extricated From Rural Area Off Keast Drive

FSWAJQ-XsAME__u

PHOTO CREDIT: DEPUTY FIRE CHIEF JESSE OSHELL

Details are scarce, but Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell posted the following on Monday:

"Fire Services assisting with patient extrication from a high angle rural area off Keast Dr.

Patient is OK and safe!"

This is a developing story. 

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram