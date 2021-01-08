Paul Brandt Might Have The Most Beautiful Outdoor Rink You've Ever Seen
On his social media Thursday, Paul Brandt wrote, "HNY Y’ALL! Lookin’ for me? I’ll be on the ODR"
And I think we'd all love to hang out at Paul's place after seeing this photo!
You may be interested in...
-
Don't Forget: Garbage Collection In Sudbury Shifts To Every Other Week As Of FebruaryResidents will continue to receive unlimited Blue Box recycling and Green Cart organics collection every week and can also continue to make unlimited requests for large furniture, appliance and electronics pickup.
-
Sudbury Police Safely Remove Woman From Residential Unit Intentionally Set On FireShortly before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, January 6, 2021, Sudbury Police were called in relation to an Intimate Partner Violence incident involving a 31 year old man and a 25 year old woman.
-
Does Anyone Know What Kind Of Animal This Is? It's Been Making Appearances In The Valley!Anyone know what this is?