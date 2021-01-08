iHeartRadio
-9°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Paul Brandt Might Have The Most Beautiful Outdoor Rink You've Ever Seen

136947646_10157542467160636_8909431179854567448_o

On his social media Thursday, Paul Brandt wrote, "HNY Y’ALL! Lookin’ for me? I’ll be on the ODR"

And I think we'd all love to hang out at Paul's place after seeing this photo!

To see a few more pictures, click HERE

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram