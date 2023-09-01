Peaceful Resolution Reached After Manitoulin OPP Respond To Weapons Call

The following is a release from the OPP:

Several Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) resources were deployed in Mindemoya in response to a weapons call.

On August 30, 2023, shortly before 10:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons call at a residence on Limberlost Lane.

The Manitoulin OPP, Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Tactical Response Unit (TRU), OPP Critical Incident Commander and OPP Crisis Negotiators were all deployed to the scene to assist.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. the situation came to a peaceful resolution. The involved person was arrested and taken to hospital for assessment.

As a result of the investigation, a 27 year-old from Carnarvon Township was charged with uttering threats contrary to Section 264.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on October 11, 2023.