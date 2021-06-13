Pedestrian Dies in Hit-and-Run North of Espanola Bridge
Manitoulin OPP Seeking Public Assistance To Locate Vehicle
(ESPANOLA, ON) - On June 12, 2021 at approximately 12:49 a.m. officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a pedestrian walking on the roadway on Highway 6 north of the bridge in Espanola.
Officers responded and located a deceased person on the south lane of Highway 6. The OPP's North East Region Traffic Management Enforcement (TIME) Team, including a Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) and a Reconstructionist, are assisting with this investigation under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). The Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) is also assisting.
Police are seeking the public's assistance with this investigation. Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
