Pedestrian On Scooter Struck By Vehicle On Notre Dame Avenue
April 12 (1:00pm)
COLLISION - NOTRE DAME AVE - officers on scene of collision involving person on scooter & vehicle. Individual transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries. Northbound lanes heading towards Lasalle blocked.
Traffic rerouted Leslie to Murray to Bond.
