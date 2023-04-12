iHeartRadio
Pedestrian On Scooter Struck By Vehicle On Notre Dame Avenue


Police (Sudbury)

April 12 (1:00pm)

COLLISION - NOTRE DAME AVE - officers on scene of collision involving person on scooter & vehicle. Individual transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries. Northbound lanes heading towards Lasalle blocked.

Traffic rerouted Leslie to Murray to Bond.

