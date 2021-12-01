Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle Early Wednesday Morning On Lorne Street; Investigation Continues
Sudbury Police & EMS have been on the scene on Lorne Street at Logan Street for a motor vehicle collision where a pedestrian was struck.
Extent of injuries are unknown at this time, but an investigation is continuing.
We'll pass along more details when they're made available to us.
