Pedestrian Suffers Minor Injuries After Collision In Azilda Tuesday Night
Details are scarce at this moment, but Sudbury Police continue to investigate a collision on Marrier Street & Denis Cres (Azilda) Tuesday night.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle & was transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries.
All affected roadways are open as of this morning.
You may be interested in...
-
More Proof That Sudbury Has Some Amazingly Kind & Generous PeopleWe came across this post in the Shoutout Sudbury Facebook page. Had to share!
-
Traveler in Breach of Quarantine Act Fined $3000Charges have been laid.
-
School Buses CANCELLED In Sudbury, Espanola, Massey & Manitoulin DistrictsSchools remain open!