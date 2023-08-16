Pediatric Care In Sudbury Receives Generous $100,000 Gift From Allain Labelle and Family

The following is a release from NEO Kids Foundation:

NEO Kids Foundation is grateful for a generous gift of $100,000 from Allain Labelle, Partner at Innova Wealth and Vice President of Club Richelieu Sudbury, to enhance care for children and their families through the NEO Kids and Family Program at Health Sciences North (HSN).

Inspired by long-time friend and fellow Club Richelieu Sudbury member, Richard Cousineau (OCP Construction Supplies) and his family, Labelle chose to withdraw his minimum registered retirement income fund (RRIF) to make a significant donation towards the health and well-being of children and youth in Northeastern Ontario.

“I am happy to provide this gift to support pediatric care in Northeastern Ontario,” said Allain Labelle. “Children have unique needs which require access to the most advanced equipment and procedures, to help them get healthy. I hope my gift will encourage others to give back and empower and support the next generations of young leaders in Northeastern Ontario.”

"Allain's gift is transformational for the health of children and their families in our region – now and into the future," said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer, Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. "His gift will ensure that our NEO Kids continue to receive exceptional care in a child-centered environment, designed to meet their specific needs. We are beyond thankful for the generosity of our donors, like Allain, and their selflessness to help the NEO Kids and Family Program provide advanced care, closer to home."

This $100,000 donation will support pediatric care through the purchase of life-saving equipment, funding of specialized programs, and future capital renovations for the NEO Kids and Family Program at HSN.

Labelle is joined by his partner Anita, daughters Melanie and Josee, granddaughters Nell and Sophie, Anthony Keating, and Dr. Sean Murray, Medical Director of NEO Kids at HSN to present this exceptional gift.

If you are interested in learning more about the many ways you can make a gift to support patient care at HSN, please contact your financial advisor or the Foundations at Health Sciences North.