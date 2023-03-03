Person In Their 30's Stopped By Police Twice Within Minutes & Charged Each Time

The following is a release from the OPP:

A person in their 30's from North Bay was stopped for driving while using a hand held device, then drove away from police and performed a stunt which resulted in a second traffic stop.



On February 24, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a member of the Mattawa Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 94 in Callander.



As a result of the traffic stop the driver was charged with the following:



· Drive with hand held communication device

· Fail to surrender insurance card and

· Drive motor vehicle, no validation of plate



The driver then left the scene by driving their vehicle in a manner which initiated a second traffic stop on Highway 654. As a result of this interaction with police the driver was additionally charged with the following:



· Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt

· Possess more than one licence

· Litter highway

· Operate unsafe vehicle

· No mudguards

· No muffler - motor vehicle, and

· Cause or permit motor vehicle to be driven not in accordance with emissions regulations



The driver was issued a 30-day drivers licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.



The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay in May 2023.