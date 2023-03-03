iHeartRadio
Person In Their 30's Stopped By Police Twice Within Minutes & Charged Each Time


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

A person in their 30's from North Bay was stopped for driving while using a hand held device, then drove away from police and performed a stunt which resulted in a second traffic stop.
 
On February 24, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a member of the Mattawa Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 94 in Callander.
 
As a result of the traffic stop the driver was charged with the following:
 
·      Drive with hand held communication device
·      Fail to surrender insurance card and
·      Drive motor vehicle, no validation of plate 
 
The driver then left the scene by driving their vehicle in a manner which initiated a second traffic stop on Highway 654. As a result of this interaction with police the driver was additionally charged with the following:
 
·      Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt
·      Possess more than one licence
·      Litter highway
·      Operate unsafe vehicle
·      No mudguards
·      No muffler - motor vehicle, and
·      Cause or permit motor vehicle to be driven not in accordance with emissions regulations
 
The driver was issued a 30-day drivers licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
 
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay in May 2023.

