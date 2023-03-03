Person In Their 30's Stopped By Police Twice Within Minutes & Charged Each Time
The following is a release from the OPP:
A person in their 30's from North Bay was stopped for driving while using a hand held device, then drove away from police and performed a stunt which resulted in a second traffic stop.
On February 24, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a member of the Mattawa Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 94 in Callander.
As a result of the traffic stop the driver was charged with the following:
· Drive with hand held communication device
· Fail to surrender insurance card and
· Drive motor vehicle, no validation of plate
The driver then left the scene by driving their vehicle in a manner which initiated a second traffic stop on Highway 654. As a result of this interaction with police the driver was additionally charged with the following:
· Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt
· Possess more than one licence
· Litter highway
· Operate unsafe vehicle
· No mudguards
· No muffler - motor vehicle, and
· Cause or permit motor vehicle to be driven not in accordance with emissions regulations
The driver was issued a 30-day drivers licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay in May 2023.
You may be interested in...
-
HSN 50/50 $597,450 February Jackpot won by Tanya Depatie and Kim PigeauHSN 50/50 $597,450 February Jackpot won by Tanya Depatie and Kim Pigeau
-
Police Searching For Missing Man 54 Year-Old Glenn WardCrime Stoppers and the Espanola Ontario Provincial Police are looking for your assistance in the matter of a missing person.
-
Person In Their 30's Stopped By Police Twice Within Minutes & Charged Each TimeA person in their 30's from North Bay was stopped for driving while using a hand held device, then drove away from police and performed a stunt which resulted in a second traffic stop.