Pitter Patter! Let's Get At Er' & See This New Outdoor Gym At Bell Park Eh!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Bell Park today to unveil a new outdoor gym. Award-winning independent production company New Metric Media and Bell Media’s Crave gifted the City of Greater Sudbury with Pitter Patter Park, as their way of giving back to the community that has served as the filming location and home of their popular comedy series Letterkenny.

Since 2015, the Letterkenny cast and crew have been invaluable to producing great content, and solidifying Greater Sudbury and northern Ontario as a premier and active filming destination for high-quality productions.

“We are happy to support the film and television industry, which generates millions of dollars in spending and hundreds of jobs each year in our city,” said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger. “This outdoor gym is a wonderful addition to Bell Park. Thank you New Metric Media and Crave for helping to promote physical activity in our community and improve the well-being of residents.”

New Metric Media and Crave are dedicated to supporting and promoting Greater Sudbury as well as its innovative infrastructure, beautiful parks and friendly people.

“We’re honoured to gift the City of Greater Sudbury this outdoor gym symbolizing our collective strength within the community,” said Mark Montefiore, President, New Metric Media. “We’d also like to recognize the unwavering support we’ve received from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation who have been instrumental in championing and investing in our local productions.”

“Since 2015, The City of Greater Sudbury has been an incredibly supportive home for Letterkenny,” said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. “As the love for Crave’s first-ever original series continues to grow on an international scale, so does our appreciation for the local support we have received along the way, and we are thrilled to have an opportunity to show everyone in Sudbury how grateful we are with Pitter Patter Park.”

Pitter Patter Park is located in Bell Park, across from the concession stand near the Main Beach.

Available on streaming platforms Crave in Canada and Hulu in the U.S., Letterkenny revolves around the dustups “Wayne” (Jared Keeso) and his pals get into with their small-town rivals. The gym’s name, Pitter Patter Park, is a term used in the series as a way of saying “get to whatever it is you should be doing.”

Supporting the film and television sector means accessing the assistance of many different municipal departments and services, and the City’s team is all-hands-on-deck. The City’s Economic Development division provides the point of contact to support the film and television industry, connecting various municipal departments with productions, helping to find filming locations, streamlining permitting processes and logistics, and leveraging ongoing sector partnerships to bring new investments to the community. This work also aligns with the City’s strategic goals of Business Attraction, Development and Retention as well as Economic Capacity and Investment Readiness.

The donation of equipment was made under the City of Greater Sudbury Parks Services Donation and Memorial Program. For more information on the program, visit https://www.greatersudbury.ca/play/parks-and-playgrounds1/park-donations-or-memorial-gifts/.