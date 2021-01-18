iHeartRadio
Police Arrest & Charge 23 Year-Old Impaired Driver Thanks To A Call From A Concerned Citizen

Manitoulin OPP were able to arrest & charge a 23 year old for driving while impaired by drugs in Nairn Centre Sunday night.  

Police are giving credit to the concerned citizens who called in to report it.  

If you ever suspect that someone is - or is about to drive while impaired, call 9-1-1 immediately. 

  • Creighton

    Vale Confirms 3 Seismic Events at Sudbury Creighton Mine

    Last night three seismic events occurred at Creighton Mine between 9:00 and 10:30 pm measuring between 2.6 and 3.7 in magnitude that were felt in the community. Employees were all accounted for and brought safely to surface.  Day shift was cancelled at Creighton Mine today.
  • earthquake

    Second Earthquake Hits Greater Sudbury Friday Evening

    A second earthquake in as many days has been reported in Greater Sudbury. Earthquakes Canada said the 3.0 magnitude quake happened at about 9:44 Friday evening and was centered near Garson.
  • Amberwood

    Second Retirement Home COVID Death Brings Sudbury Total to Four

    Officials at Amberwood Suites Retirement Home have confirmed Sudbury's fourth death related to COVID-19 and the second at their facility. Amberwood lost its first resident to the virus on Friday. 35 people at the home, including 32 residents and three staff, have tested positive for the virus.
