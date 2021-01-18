Police Arrest & Charge 23 Year-Old Impaired Driver Thanks To A Call From A Concerned Citizen
Manitoulin OPP were able to arrest & charge a 23 year old for driving while impaired by drugs in Nairn Centre Sunday night.
Police are giving credit to the concerned citizens who called in to report it.
If you ever suspect that someone is - or is about to drive while impaired, call 9-1-1 immediately.
