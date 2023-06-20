Police Capture Fugitive Who Escaped Sudbury Jail Over The Weekend
UPDATE:
Police say the wanted man, Joel Roy, was taken into custody without incident just after 6 p.m. on Monday.
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is thanking the public for their assistance in locating the 33-year-old inmate.
Police say the investigation into the espcape from the Sudbury District Jail is ongoing.
Original story
Joel Roy, 33, has escaped from lawful custody from Sudbury District Jail, police said in a tweet around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Roy is charged with the murder of two men at a Sudbury hotel last December and in the death of a missing Southern Ontario man whose body was discovered in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury this April.
