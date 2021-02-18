Police Charge 2 People From Wallaceburg For Snowmobiling In Sudbury During Stay-At-Home Order
PHOTO CREDIT: SUDBURY POLICE
Sudbury Police continue to monitor the snowmobile trails in our region...
This past Sunday, Officers stopped almost 60 snowmobiles to ensure safe & sober driving. No impaired driving charges were laid, but two people from Wallaceburg were charged for visiting Sudbury to go sledding during the Stay-At-Home Order.
You may be interested in...
-
HWY 17 CLOSED (Near Hagar) Vehicle On FireThis is a developing story
-
Sudbury Police Find Missing Person DeceasedShortly after 12:20 am Sunday February 14, 2021, City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services attended a residence on McNeil Boulevard in relation to a woman in medical distress. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures while transporting the woman to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
-