Police Clock Driver Travelling 162 KM/H On HWY 69; Stunt Driving Charges Laid
On March 22nd, Nipissing West OPP stopped a north bound vehicle on HWY 69 for Stunt Driving.
The accused received a Provincial Summons for the offence, a seven day driver’s licence suspension & had their vehicle impounded.
Police would like to remind drivers to SLOW DOWN!
