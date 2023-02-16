iHeartRadio
-14°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Police Concerned For The Safety Of Missing Man Who Is Likely In Our Region


Nichoulos WILSON

Investigators Believe The Missing Person May Be In Or Travelling To The Elliot Lake Area

The following is a release from the OPP:

(EAST ALGOMA, ON) - There are concerns for the well-being of a 25 year-old Midland male and police are seeking assistance from the public to help locate him.

 

On February 13, 2023, members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of his disappearance. Information was gathered which causes concern and police would like to ensure his well-being.

 

Nicolaus WILSON was last seen on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and is described as 6'2" feet tall with a medium build. Please see attached photo. He is likely to be operating a black 2015 Volkswagen Jetta with Ontario license plate #CLPK 548.

 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram