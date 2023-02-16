Police Concerned For The Safety Of Missing Man Who Is Likely In Our Region

Investigators Believe The Missing Person May Be In Or Travelling To The Elliot Lake Area

The following is a release from the OPP:

(EAST ALGOMA, ON) - There are concerns for the well-being of a 25 year-old Midland male and police are seeking assistance from the public to help locate him.

On February 13, 2023, members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of his disappearance. Information was gathered which causes concern and police would like to ensure his well-being.

Nicolaus WILSON was last seen on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and is described as 6'2" feet tall with a medium build. Please see attached photo. He is likely to be operating a black 2015 Volkswagen Jetta with Ontario license plate #CLPK 548.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca