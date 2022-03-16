iHeartRadio
Police Continue To Investigate Catalytic Converter Thefts

OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

On March 10, 2022, shortly after 1:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles at Algoma Chrysler dealership in the village of Spragge.

 

Police reviewed video footage provided by Algoma Chrysler and on March 10, 2022 at approximately 12:14 a.m., a small car possibly red was observed west of Algoma Chrysler on Highway 17 and can be seen dropping off two people at the dealership (see attached photos).

 

The two suspects were in all black clothing, carrying duffle bags. One person was also observed carrying a reciprocating saw. The two suspects appear to be male were observed running through the dealership parking lot to multiple vehicles and were eventually picked up by the same car at approximately 1:24 a.m., then travelled in a westbound direction on Highway 17.

 

Two catalytic convertors were cut off and stolen from a Toyota pick-up truck. There were three other vehicles that were targeted with thieves making attempts to cut off those catalytic converters but were unsuccessful.

 

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this theft should immediately contact the East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

 

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

