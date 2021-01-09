iHeartRadio
-7°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Police Extremely Disappointed by Sudbury Impaired Driving Stats

DUI

We have recently seen an increase in impaired driving incidents. These investigations have resulted in a total of 58 drivers being charged with impaired driving offences between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020. During this time period, 12 Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) spot checks resulted in 13 of these 58 Impaired Drivers being caught. Drivers were impaired by alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both and we are extremely disappointed by these statistics.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is committed to Road Safety in our community and as a result of our ongoing commitment; our Traffic Management Unit will be conducting the #AnywhereAnytimeRIDE campaign starting this month. Officers will be out conducting random R.I.D.E. spot checks during the day and at night, any day of the week to ensure drivers are operating vehicles both lawfully and safely.

Road Safety is a Shared Commitment. Please plan ahead for a safe ride home. We continue to encourage community members to call 911 to report any driver that you believe may

November 27 – December 31, 2020 (numbers include Festive R.I.D.E.) 2020 2019
Impaired by Alcohol - Charges 41 38
Impaired by Drugs - Charges 17 4
Total Number of Impaired Drivers Charged 58 42

 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram