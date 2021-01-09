Police Extremely Disappointed by Sudbury Impaired Driving Stats

We have recently seen an increase in impaired driving incidents. These investigations have resulted in a total of 58 drivers being charged with impaired driving offences between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020. During this time period, 12 Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) spot checks resulted in 13 of these 58 Impaired Drivers being caught. Drivers were impaired by alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both and we are extremely disappointed by these statistics.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is committed to Road Safety in our community and as a result of our ongoing commitment; our Traffic Management Unit will be conducting the #AnywhereAnytimeRIDE campaign starting this month. Officers will be out conducting random R.I.D.E. spot checks during the day and at night, any day of the week to ensure drivers are operating vehicles both lawfully and safely.

Road Safety is a Shared Commitment. Please plan ahead for a safe ride home. We continue to encourage community members to call 911 to report any driver that you believe may