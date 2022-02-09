Police Have Located & Arrested Suspect Responsible For Fatal Hit & Run On Walford Rd

The following is a release from Sudbury Police

Through the investigation, investigators identified the driver believed to be responsible for the fatal Hit and Run collision that occurred on February 1, 2022 near the intersection of Walford Road and Ramsey View Court in Greater Sudbury.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Officers applied for and were granted a Criminal Code Search Warrant for a residential property in Sault Ste. Marie.

On February 8, 2022, Members of our Traffic Management Unit with the assistance of Sault Ste. Marie Police executed the Search Warrant on Walnut Street in Sault Ste. Marie.

As a result of the Search Warrant, Officers located and seized the truck involved in the collision and arrested and charged a 27 year old man with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

 Fail to Stop After Accident Resulting in Death

 Obstruct Police

 Fail to Comply with Probation Order He appeared in Bail Court today, February 9, 2022 to answer to the charges.

We would like to thank everyone who contacted police to provide information to assist with this investigation.