Police Identify The 2 Elderly Residents Who Died In A Fire Back In Early November


OPP

The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has identified the remains of two deceased people, located following a fire in West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

 

The following is a release from the OPP:

"The Nipissing West OPP and the Nipissing West Fire Service had responded to a fire on Quesnel Road, shortly before 9:00 a.m. on November 2, 2022. The two people were located deceased at the premises.

 

They have now been identified as Joseph BRUNET, 91-years-old and Lorraine BRUNET, 81-years-old, both from Sturgeon Falls.

 

Police will not be disclosing the cause of death for either individual at this time. The OPP Nipissing West Crime Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and OPP North Bay Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are continuing this investigation.

 

Investigators are working in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCCO-OFPS). While there is believed to be no threat to public safety, the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and personal safety at all times.

 

If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation, they are asked to contact the Nipissing West OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an online tip at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca."

