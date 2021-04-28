Police In Sudbury Lay More Stunt Driving Charges

On April 26, 2021 at 10:45 p.m., members from the West Nipissing (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop, on a vehicle traveling over 50 kilometres per hour (km/h) more than the posted speed limit on Highway 69, Servos Township in the District of Sudbury.

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old person from Brooklin, Ontario, was charged with:

Race a motor vehicle

The driver was issued a seven day Driver's Licence Suspension and their vehicle was impounded.

The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 15, 2021, in the City of Greater Sudbury