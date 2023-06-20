Police In Sudbury Searching For Missing Man - 43 Year-Old Steven
MISSING: OPP in Sudbury are looking for help from the public in locating 43-year-old Steven, last seen in Killarney Provincial Park on June 15, 2023.
He was last seen wearing a red sweater, cargo pants & a hat
If you have any information, please contact the #OPP 1-888-310-1122
