iHeartRadio
30°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Police In Sudbury Searching For Missing Man - 43 Year-Old Steven


MISSINGMAN

MISSING: OPP in Sudbury are looking for help from the public in locating 43-year-old Steven, last seen in Killarney Provincial Park on June 15, 2023.

He was last seen wearing a red sweater, cargo pants & a hat

If you have any information, please contact the #OPP 1-888-310-1122

You may be interested in...

  • opp

    16 Year-OId Facing Charges After Vehicle Found On Fire

    On June 16, 2023, at approximately 5:15 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to assist the Elliot Lake Fire Department at a vehicle fire in a hotel parking lot on Highway 108, Elliot Lake.
  • OPP

    3 People Arrested After Fatal Wikwemikong Shooting Leaves 2 Dead

    Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a residence on Amikook Street in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.
  • 20230618170616-292710b67ccc2d4057956447984c6f30245683f256f72fb3c0079f65c64831f9

    Police Capture Fugitive Who Escaped Sudbury Jail Over The Weekend

    Police say the wanted man, Joel Roy, was taken into custody without incident just after 6 p.m. on Monday.
  • rhtlf-1-6445149-1687008139137

    Proposed $10 Billion Robinson-Huron Settlement Announced

    At a gathering at Laurentian University on Saturday, a negotiated out-of-court settlement in the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation was announced. The proposed settlement includes a total of $10 billion from both Canada and Ontario, to be distributed to the 21 First Nations who signed the treaty in 1850. The annuity increased only once, rising from approximately $1.70 per person to $4 per person in 1875, and hasn't increased since.
  • Spartans-Doubleheader-FB

    Sudbury Spartans Play Double Header Today

    The U-16 Sudbury Spartans and the Sudbury Spartans Men’s team are gearing up for a doubleheader against the North Bay Bulldogs this afternoon. Kick-off is set for 4:00 and 7:00 pm respectively at James Jerome Field. Tickets are available at the gate for $10, while children 12 and under get in free.
  • RCF

    Sudbury Groups Get Resilient Community Funds

    This week, six Sudbury organizations got Ontario Trillium funding. The Resilient Community Funding will help generate new revenue and plan for future challenges. Just over $632,000 will be shared by Club 50, Cinefest, Sudbury Symphony, Sudbury Canoe Club, Wordstock, and the Transitional Care Centre.
  • Skead

    Fatal Collision Overnight in Greater Sudbury

    Just after 3:00 Saturday morning, Greater Sudbury Police were called to a serious two-vehicle crash on Skead Road. One person was pronounced dead and two others were taken to HSN for treatment. Skead Road will be closed between Nickel Rim South Mine Rd and MacLennan Mine Rd until at least 1:00 pm.
  • Beaches

    Award Winning Sudbury Public Beaches Now Open

    Lifeguards are now on duty seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at all Greater Sudbury public beaches. Exceptions to that will be supervision will from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Capreol Public Beach and Centennial Park Beach from Monday to Friday this week. Regular hours resume next Saturday.
  • forest-fire-2268725__340

    June 15: NO New Forest Fires In The Northeast - 24 Still Active

    There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the early evening of June 14. There are currently 24 active fires in the Northeast Region.
12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram