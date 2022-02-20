Police Investigate Fatal Snowmobile Collision Near Massey

OPP RESPOND TO FATAL SNOWMOBILE COLLISION

(SAGAMOK FIRST NATION, ON) - On February 19, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., members from the Manitoulin (Espanola) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Anishinabek Police Service, the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Paramedic Services and the Sagamok First Nation Fire Department responded to a snowmobile collision on the Motorized Snow Vehicle (MSV) trail at Fort La Cloche Lake Road, within the community of Sagamok First Nation.

A single snowmobile was travelling northwest from La Cloche Lake Road towards the MSV trail and collided with a cluster of trees. The snowmobile operator, Corrina WILDER, 43 years-old from Massey was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) and a post mortem examination will take place in Sudbury.