Police Investigating 2 Deaths Following Structure Fire

The following is a release from the OPP:

"Two deaths are being investigated, after responding to a residential structure fire in West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

Members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended the scene where the Nipissing West Fire Service had responded to the fire on Quesnel Road, shortly before 9:00 a.m. on November 2, 2022. Two people were located deceased at the premises.

While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

The OPP Nipissing West Crime Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and OPP North Bay Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are continuing this investigation.

Investigators are working in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology service (OCCO-OFPS).

The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Residents of that area should expect to see a large police presence.

If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation, they should contact the Nipissing West OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2000."