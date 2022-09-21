Police Investigating After Multiple Women Experience Symptoms Associated to Being Drugged

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Over the weekend, we received reports that multiple women had attended the hospital after experiencing symptoms associated to being drugged.

These symptoms started while attending various establishments in the Downtown core on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Detectives continue to investigate these reports in order to determine the number of women who experienced these symptoms.

At this time, we do not have a confirmed location where the incidents may have originated, however we feel that it is extremely important to share this information with our community. Detectives in the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division are conducting an investigation into these reports and we are asking anyone who may have experienced symptoms associated to being drugged or anyone who has information related to these possible incidents to report it to Police at 705-675-9171 or through Crime Stoppers at 705- 222-8477.

Common symptoms associated to being drugged;

 Feeling or acting drunk despite having limited alcohol

 Feeling confused or disoriented

 Losing consciousness

 Unable to remember details of the night

 Problems talking and slurred speech

 Trouble controlling your muscles

 Nausea and vomiting Your personal safety and the safety of our community is of the utmost importance.

If you are going out, always go with someone you know and trust.

Never leave your drink unattended.

If you do, buy another drink.

If you begin to experience symptoms associated to being drugged, tell a friend and leave the establishment.

If your symptoms require medical attention, attend the hospital and please report the incident to Police."