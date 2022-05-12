iHeartRadio
Police Investigating Suspicious Death at Residence on Sturgeon Street in Dowling

Police (Sudbury)

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 10:55 a.m. on May 11, 2022, Officers were dispatched to a residence on Sturgeon Street in Dowling after City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded to the home in relation to a man who was unconscious.

Unfortunately, the man was pronounced deceased on scene.

At this time, we do not have a confirmed identity for the man.

Based on the investigation, this is being treated as a suspicious death and Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division will be working in collaboration with the Coroner’s Office.

A post-mortem will be conducted today, May 12, 2022, through the Coroner’s Office in order to assist in determining a cause of death and in order to confirm his identity.

Detectives have been and will be canvassing the area for information and video surveillance footage.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171."

